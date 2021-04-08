Video: Youths clash with police in second night of trouble in west Belfast

A large group of rioters have been blasted with a water cannon by police after taking to the streets in west Belfast for a second night.

There are reports of bricks and bottles being thrown and further attacks on police by hundreds who have gathered in the Springfield Road area.

Protesters have also been throwing fireworks at police landrovers.

Nationalist youths clash with PSNI officers on the Springfield road this evening in a second night of trouble in the area. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

It’s understood there are adults on the ground appealing for no more violence.

PSNI officers in riot gear and police dogs moved into the area in an attempt to disperse those involved.

A video posted on social media earlier showed police water cannons arriving in the area.

Those involved in tonight's violence had been warned by police to "disperse immediately or the water cannon will be used".

However, they continued to fire missiles at police and after several warnings, the water cannon was deployed.

Some of those present jeered before fleeing as the water jet came closer.

Loyalists have also been gathering at Lanark Way with reports that bricks have been thrown at police.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Justice Minister Naomi Long described tonight's scenes as "utterly reckless and depressing".

Ms Long posted on Twitter: "More attacks on police, this time from nationalist youths. Utterly reckless and depressing to see more violence at interface areas tonight. My heart goes out to those living in the area who are living with this fear and disturbance. This needs to stop now before lives are lost."

The Green Party has called for a special meeting of Belfast City Council to be held "to discuss the serious violence which has occurred in our city over recent days".

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

PSNI officers on the Springfield road this evening in a second night of trouble in the area. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Meanwhile local football club St James' Swifts has urged young people from all communities to come and train and not riot while also praising at similar initiative at Sandy Row club.

A club committee spokesperson said: "Everyone at St James Swift’s has been saddened to see the events that have unfolded the past few nights across Belfast.

"As many people may know, we originally started out as a Friday night 6aside team to help young men in the area stay away from anti-social behaviour, we know too well the impact that this can have on communities.

"This is an urgent appeal directly to the young people of St James, West Belfast and surrounding areas to please stay away from these interfaces and steer clear of trouble.

"Just next week we are able to open our doors again for training. This is also an open invitation anyone at all, from any background, to come along to our training and get involved in something productive.

"St James Swift’s are a cross community club and some of the best times we have had over the years has been through the friendships we have forged through football. Teams from all walks of life and backgrounds.

Nationalist youths clash with PSNI officers on the Springfield road this evening in a second night of trouble in the area. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

"Right now all this negativity may seem exciting, you may even be angry, but there are much better ways to address these situations and violence certainly isn’t one of them.

"We have been encouraged to make this statement after seeing our friends at Sandy Row Football Club show great leadership in asking people to also stay away from these interfaces. We echo their sentiments and urge people to stay away.

"As two neighbouring teams on an interface and from different backgrounds, we are both willing to work together to give our youth a better opportunity through sport."

In violent scenes, which took place in the same area last night, a Metro bus was hijacked and set on fire, petrol bombs, masonry and fireworks were thrown at police officers and a peace wall gate was set alight.

Belfast Telegraph photographer Kevin Scott was also attacked.

Police quelled crowds of 600 people on either side of the peace walls that separate communities in the city and deployed a type of plastic bullet, as well as arresting two men, aged 18 and 28, on suspicion of rioting.

Eight PSNI officers were injured.

Earlier today MLAs were recalled from their Easter recess following the past week of violence and unanimously passed a motion calling for an end to the disorder.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin also spoke over the phone this afternoon about the violent clashes in mainly loyalist areas over the last week.