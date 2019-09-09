Video: Youths involved in Derry disorder suffer burn injuries, say police

Suspicious object found after weekend mortar bomb discovery

Youths involved in disorder in Londonderry have suffered burn injuries after police were attacked by petrol bombs.

Police came under attack by youths with petrol bombs and other missiles while attending a security alert in the Creggan area. A suspicious object was found during searches in connection with the activity of the New IRA.

Fifteen homes have been evacuated during the security alert.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan said there could be "absolutely no justification" for the disorder.

Assistant Chief Constable for District Policing Mark Hamilton said: “This is a complex operation which is expected to continue throughout the night and we have advised those residents who have left their homes to make alternative arrangements.

"We recognise the upheaval this has caused and we are grateful for their co-operation and understanding.

He continued: "The focus of this operation is ensuring the people of Creggan are safe however it is concerning to see significant numbers of young people on the streets, late into the night, throwing petrol bombs and other missiles at officers in the area.

"The reality is this type of disorder contributes to the complexity of the policing operation and presents a real risk of injury to those involved. Already we have seen two incidents this evening where young people have sustained burn injuries as result of engaging in disorder.

“I would reiterate our appeal for those young people to return home and remove themselves from the situation. We are grateful for the support of community representatives in helping to reduce tensions and providing space for officers to carry out the necessary work to ensure this object does not present a risk to the people of Creggan.”

The Corn Beef Tin, Central Drive, is open as a rest centre for those caught up in the disruption. Rathmore Roundabout to Fanad Drive is closed with diversions in place.

The New IRA has been blamed for planting a mortar bomb in Strabane.

Forensics at the scene of a mortar find in the Church view area of Strabane on September 7th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The family home in Strabane just metres from the bomb.

Forensics at the scene of a mortar find in the Church view area of Strabane on September 7th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The security operation comes after the discovery of a bomb in Strabane over the weekend.

Earlier on Monday, the PSNI released pictures of a mortar bomb placed in Strabane they blamed on the paramilitary group.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found by a resident in the Church View area of the town.

Read more New IRA to blame for Strabane mortar bomb attack, say police

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"We have a small group of individuals absolutely intent on inflicting harm on our community," said Superintendent Gordon McCalmont, speaking at a press conference on Monday morning.

"There are small numbers that are not allowing our communities to develop and move on.

"As a district commander, we are concerned as an organisation that this is the seventh attack this year of significance and it's presenting us with real challenges," he said.