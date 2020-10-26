Videos of Tyrone boy Darragh O'Neill's earnest farm talk become viral sensation

The busiest four-year-old in Northern Ireland has become a viral sensation after sharing his exhausting to-do list on social media.

Darragh O'Neill from Clonoe in Co Tyrone has already been building up fans during lockdown after his hilarious observations on farming life with five-year-old brother Pearse captured hearts around the world.

The latest video posted on Instagram by Darragh's mum Caroline (37), a social media consultant and businesswoman, has now been viewed almost two million times.

Speaking with the authority of a seasoned farmer, Darragh tells his mum it is "a quare day for the concrete" and sets out his plans to buy a digger in Dublin for £20 as well as trimming hedges, tiling the house and much more.

He is even happy to install new windows at a Marks & Spencer outlet for free because he already has "lots of money" thanks to a mysterious backer in Derrylaughan called Ronan.

At one point in the video his mum can't help but laugh as a world-weary Darragh holds his head in his hands to declare: "I'm a busy man".

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Caroline said capturing her son's antics has been a joy throughout the trying times of the pandemic. "He's only four so he just picks up everything from his daddy Gerard (40) and his granddad.

Darragh O’Neill with his parents Caroline and Gerard, sister Tess and brother Pearse

"We don't have any iPads or computers so the boys are always outside learning about farming and land every weekend when they're off school," she said.

"I think it's just him following what the adults are doing."

While juggling multiple requests for television and radio interviews on Monday, Caroline said her son remains oblivious to his new found fame.

She added: "It's lovely because he's really innocent, I'm just telling him everyone loves his farming talk. He doesn't really do it on demand but the boys are loving it and it's a really positive distraction from what's going on in the world."

With Darragh's fictional business in rude health, his unsuspecting backer, Ronan from Derrylaughan, was left scratching his head after his phone started to buzz around the clock.

"He's just a fella my husband buys work supplies off and Darragh goes with him in the van to get them and he's just fixated," Caroline said.

"Ronan's wife has contacted me to say his phone has just not stopped, he's loving the craic as well."

While adjusting to the new normal in 2020, Caroline said she was grateful for the chance to enjoy precious moments at home. "I was self-employed full time in a shop which has closed since Covid but I would never have had this time with my children otherwise.

"Even though they've always been wee characters, I would never have got the chance to capture it like this so I'm taking the positives out of it."

Earlier this year, Darragh and his brother Pearse used their celebrity to film a farming safety video.

Speaking in July, Caroline said: "It might not be as funny as the other ones, but it had a very important message about not going near farming machinery if your mum and dad are not there.

"Kids need to learn about farming as well."

To check out Pearse and Darragh's videos, visit Caroline's Instagram page @Diggmama