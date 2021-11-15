Viewers and colleagues hail ‘professional, reassuring and warm’ Donna Traynor

Tributes pour in after broadcaster’s sudden departure from BBC NI

Politicians, presenters and members of the public have expressed sadness at the news that Donna Traynor is leaving BBC NI after 33 years.

The Newsline anchor announced on Monday that she was quitting ‘the job she loves’ with immediate effect, saying legal matters prevented her from elaborating on her reasons.

In a statement on Twitter, she said: “It is with deep sadness that, after almost 33 years, I am leaving the job that I love and resigning from BBC Northern Ireland with immediate effect.

“Because this is the subject of ongoing Employment Tribunal and other legal proceedings, I am not able to respond to any questions or comments about my reasons for leaving the organisation.”

A BBC NI spokesman said: “We do not comment on individual staff matters.”

The announcement that one of the most familiar faces on local television was going was met with disappointment by many BBC NI viewers, but also words of support and encouragement for the future.

Leading the tributes, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Kate Nicholl, said: “Really sorry to read this —wishing you all the very best.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter posted: “Sorry to hear this Donna, we’ll miss you from our screens. Best of luck in whatever comes next.”

Councillor Simon Lee of the Green Party also said he was sorry to hear the news of her departure and offered his best wishes for the future.

The Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children Koulla Yiasouma posted that the seasoned broadcaster would be missed while author and former BBC editor Eimear O’Callaghan said she would be a “loss to news broadcasting”.

Among those who praised Donna’s professionalism during her career at BBC NI was former political correspondent Martina Purdy who left to become a nun and who now works as a pilgrim guide at St Patrick’s Centre. She wrote: “Sorry to hear this. Donna was always a great colleague, very professional and a totally decent person.”

And former head of TV news at BBC NI, Angelina Fusco, posted that it had been a privilege working with Donna. BBC Radio Ulster presenter John Toal said he was “sorry and shocked” to hear of Donna’s departure and posted: “Your warmth and professionalism will be sorely missed.”

Broadcaster Audrey Carville also said her ‘professionalism and credibility’ would be missed on our television screens.

BBC NI’s political correspondent Jayne McCormack said: “So sad to read this, you were a constant presence when I was growing up watching the news and getting to work with you was a privilege. Take care.”

Journalist and broadcaster Alison Comyn shared a personal memory. She said: “I’m sorry to see this Donna. You are a true professional, supremely talented journalist & a genuinely lovely person to boot!

“You patiently sat with me for my first few Newsline broadcasts and I count myself lucky to have been taught by the best. Every good wish for your future.”

Eavan Murray, western correspondent for the Irish Independent, remembered the kindness shown by the former BBC presenter while on work placement.

She said: “Donna I’m so sorry to hear this. I’ll never forget how kind you were to me when I was on work placement in college.

“You are such a loss to the BBC NI. Every good wish.”

Award winning writer Susan McKay added: “Sorry you are in this position Donna.”

Viewers expressed their disappointment too, with many paying tribute to the presenter’s professionalism, calmness and “reassuring presence” on Newsline.

Johnny Kerr posted: “It’s hard to overstate your contribution to professional journalism in Northern Ireland.

“Calm, respectful and measured but by no means a soft touch — you’ll be sorely missed by many people. Best wishes for the next chapter in your career.”

Another Twitter user, named Victoria, recalled Donna sending a message to her grandparents.

“Sorry to hear this Donna — many will remember you as a great news reader but I’ll also always remember you for that lovely video message you made for my grandparents anniversary. I wish you the very best on whatever you go on to do next!” she said.

Chris White said dinner times will never be the same. “I grew up listening to you read the evening news while we had our dinner each night. Now, when I visit home, seeing you on the TV is one of those familiar sights with NI,” he said.