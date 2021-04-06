Vigil: Community pays tribute to little Kaitlin McCoubrey-Fullerton

The candlelit vigil held at Springhill Avenue last night to remember Kaitlin McCoubrey-Fullerton

A candelit vigil has been held in remembrance of a seven-year-old girl who was killed after being hit by a car in west Belfast at the weekend.

Kaitlin McCoubrey-Fullerton was struck by a car and died at the scene of the collision in the Upper Springfield area of the city on Saturday evening.

The tragedy has left the community in deep shock, with local people gathering at a vigil at the scene of the collision last night.

Floral tributes had also been left in honour of Kaitlin, who was the daughter of Andrew 'Fully' Fullerton and Jennifer McCoubrey of Sliabh Dubh View, and was one of four siblings, all girls.

Tributes and condolences were posted by dozens of people on social media, many referring to the passing of Kaitlin as "an angel".

The PSNI said yesterday that a woman in her 50s has been arrested, questioned and then released on police bail in connection to the collision.

Fr Paddy McCafferty said the family have been left "inconsolable" by the loss of Kaitlin.

"There are no words to describe the tragedy that befell the family... the sheer horrific nature of what happened that came out of the blue," said the priest.