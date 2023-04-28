Vigil takes place for A5 crash victims who were ‘taken swiftly and painfully’

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th April 2023 Aughnacloy crash victims Strabane Vigil. Fountain Street Community Development Association in conjunction with local Parish Priest Fr Declan Boland hosting a solidarity Rosary at the Grotto in Townsend Street, Strabane. Photo by Press Eye. — © Presseye

A vigil and special mass are taking place following the death of three family members in a Co Tyrone crash.

The separate services took place on Friday night – one close to the scene where a minibus and lorry collided in Aughnacloy and the other close to where some of the victims lived in Strabane.

Father Declan Boland read out the names of those who died – siblings Dan and Christine McKane and their aunt Julia McSorley – and lit candles in their memory.

Four survivors were also remembered by the many people who gathered on holy ground at the old site of St John’s Church.

"We are standing in silent solidarity this evening with the McKane family,” Fr Boland said.

“That they might not be overwhelmed by their loss.”

The clergyman said those who died in the crash on the A5 Tullyvar Road just before 7.20am on Thursday have been “taken so swiftly and so painfully from us.”

