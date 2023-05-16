‘Vile’ video filmed in Dundonald Orange Hall was condemned by politicians

Michaela McAreavey was strangled to death in a hotel room while on honeymoon in the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius in January 2011.

The body of the 27-year-old daughter of former Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte was discovered in a bath by her husband of 12 days, John McAreavey.

After a seven-week trial in 2012, hotel workers Sandip Moneea and co-worker Avinash Treebhoowoon were found not guilty of her murder.

Despite several investigations, no one has ever been convicted of the murder of the popular Tyrone woman.

On Saturday May 28, 2022, thousands of people took to the streets for a parade and celebrations to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland.

Following the Orange Order parade, there were smaller events held in Orange Halls across Northern Ireland.

A live stream from an event held in Dundonald Orange Hall showed people packed into the small venue, drinking and singing.

The four minute clip contained a 30 second portion where a group of men are heard singing a song about the murdered Tyrone woman and mocking her widowed husband John.

When posted online the video went viral and was condemned by politicians across the board.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called the video “vile” and “plain wrong”, saying it was “deeply hurtful” to the family of Michaela McAreavey.

A police investigation was launched and six people were questioned under caution about an alleged hate crime with files sent to the Public Prosecution Service. One man was arrested and also questioned.

Several people present during the singing were identified by social media users and lost their jobs as a result of the incident.

Orange Order Grand Secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson also condemned the footage and said they had offered to meet with the Harte and McAreavey families. “I haven’t heard one person support that song. I didn’t know such a song existed. It is horrible,” he said.