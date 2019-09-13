Village in mourning as OAP cyclist dies days after tractor collision

Residents of a Co Fermanagh village have expressed shock and sadness following the death of a pensioner who died days after a collision with a tractor.

Robert Alexander Malone (73) was on his bicycle when the collision with his neighbour's tractor on Skeoge Road in Brookeborough occurred on Saturday afternoon.

The critically ill cyclist was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in the crash, which happened at around 1pm.

The elderly patient spent four days fighting for his life, but eventually succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Wednesday.

Councillor Victor Warrington said the whole community had Mr Malone and his wider family circle in their thoughts.

"He would have been a very quiet gentleman who kept himself very much to himself," he said.

"It is a very sad situation."

Mr Malone was a much loved brother of Violet, Hester, Jean and the late Evie, Thomas and Harry.

Mr Warrington explained that the quiet narrow country road where the accident occurred is mostly used by those who live on it.

"For the two people involved to know each other just adds to the tragedy," he added.

"They were neighbours.

"Any accident is not good but this makes it all the more difficult.

"I think everybody in the area who knows the situation is very sad."

Mr Warrington said his thoughts are also with the driver of the tractor as he urged people to remember him and his family in their prayers.

"We must also remember the tractor driver," he said.

"This is just a tragic accident."

Local residents have expressed shock on social media following the "heartbreaking" incident.

"So very sad thinking of all the family circle," one wrote on Facebook.

"Terrible thing to happen, poor man. RIP," another wrote.

A death notice for Mr Malone, who is predeceased by his parents Alexander and May, says he will be "very sadly missed" by all the family and family circle and requests that donations be made to the Air Ambulance in lieu of flowers.

"Resting where no shadows fall," it adds.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police in Enniskillen on 101 quoting reference number 937 07/09/19.