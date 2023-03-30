Vintage Ford car stolen in Co Londonderry

"Police received a report at 9.20am on Wednesday, 29th March that a 1953 green Ford was taken from a locked garage at a house in the Glenedra Road area."

A vintage car has been stolen from a locked garage in the Feeny area of Derry.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Police received a report at 9.20am on Wednesday, 29th March that a 1953 green Ford was taken from a locked garage at a house in the Glenedra Road area.

“We believe this theft occurred sometime between 10.30pm on Tuesday, 28th March and 9am on Wednesday, 29th March and the lock of the garage was forced open.

“We are investigating a number of lines of enquiry, one of which is that the vehicle was removed and possibly put onto a car transporter to be moved elsewhere.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have noticed a vehicle matching this description, or any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously to make contact with police.”