Violence, murder and gangsterism: Timeline of UVF activity since 1998

Armed and masked members of the Ulster Volunteer Force on the Shankill Road.

Almost 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement, the UVF remain linked to violence, murder and gangsterism.

On Friday, the PSNI singled out the loyalist terror group as a likely suspect for a hoax bomb alert in north Belfast.

Just as shocking is that an innocent van driver was stopped at gunpoint, and led to believe he was being forced to drive with a live bomb while his family were under threat.

In 2007, the UVF and Red Hand Commando issued a statement stating they were putting their weapons beyond use and would assume a “non-military-civilianised role” but this has not materialised.

Below are some of the criminal activities attributed to the UVF since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

1998

July 3: The UVF is blamed for shooting an alleged drug dealer outside his home just months after the peace deal is signed.

July 12: During the Drumcree standoff, the UVF were reported to be behind a sectarian arson attack that killed three young boys; Richard (10), Mark (9) and Jason Quinn (8) , at their mother’s home in Ballymoney

1999

March 17: Loyalist Frankie Curry is shot to death.

2000

Februray 19: Protestant civilians David McIlwaine (18) and Andrew Robb are found stabbed to death near Tandragee.

August 21: UDA member Jackie Coulter (46) and UVF member Bobby Mahood (48) shot dead while sitting in a jeep on Crumlin Road in Belfast.

This was part of a major loyalist feud between the UDA and UVF which continued throughout the year.

October 28: UDA member David Greer (21) shot dead in north Belfast.

October 31: UDA member Tommy English (40) shot at his home in Newtownabbey.

2001

March 14: LVF member Adrian Porter (34) shot at his home near Bangor.

2003

November 8: John Allen (31) died after being shot in a UVF punishment attack at his Ballyclare home.

2004

May 18: LVF member Brian Stewart (34) shot dead in the Castlereagh area of Belfast.

2005

July 1: Jameson Lockhart (25) shot dead while driving a lorry in east Belfast.

July 11: Craig McCausland (20) shot dead at his girlfriend’s home in north Belfast.

July 30: Stephen Paul (28), shot dead near the Crumlin Road in Belfast.

August 15: Michael Green (42), shot dead as he got off his motorbike outside his workplace in Sandy Row, Belfast.

2007

May 3: UVF and Red Hand Commando announce end to armed campaign, stating they would keep their weapons but put them beyond reach.

2009

June 27: UVF and Red Hand Commando claim their weapons have been put “totally and irreversibly beyond use”.

2010

May 28: Ex-UVF member Bobby Moffett shot dead on the Shankill Road in Belfast.

2012

December 3: Following a vote to fly the union flag on designate days at Belfast City Hall, the UVF were blamed for organising weeks of violence targeting PSNI officers, Catholics living in east Belfast and Alliance Party offices.

2013

May 20: The National Union of Journalists confirm that death threats from the UVF were issued to two journalists in Northern Ireland and another in the Irish Republic.

October 3: The PSNI state that the UVF is still heavily involved in gangsterism despite a so-called ceasefire.

Assistant Chief Constable at the time, Drew Harris, said the group “very clearly have involvement in drug dealing, all forms of gangsterism, serious assaults, intimidation of the community.”

One month before, the UVF were thought to be responsible for nearly killing a 24-year-old social care worker, Jemma McGrath, by shooting her five times.

2019

January 27: Ian Ogle (45) is beaten and stabbed to death in east Belfast. The UVF denied his killing was sanctioned but the PSNI had investigated the involvement of East Belfast UVF members.

2021

March 4: The UVF renounce their participation in the Good Friday Agreement along with the Red Hand Commando and UDA.

April 11: The UVF is reported to have been behind ordering Catholic families out of an estate in Carrickfergus.