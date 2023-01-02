Violent burglar Emmanuel Henry on the run since pre-Christmas release from prison

The 30-year-old is one of seven prisoners unlawfully at large from Northern Ireland’s prisons

A prisoner whose own crimes gave him Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) has gone on the run after being released in the run up to the Christmas holidays.

Emmanuel Henry has been unlawfully at large since December 22, 2022, after being granted Unaccompanied Temporary Release (UTR) from HMP Magilligan just days before Christmas.

The 30-year-old was convicted after he smashed a vodka bottle over a man’s head during a robbery at a house on Dunluce Avenue in July 2015.

Henry repeatedly stabbed the man in the arm and chest with the broken bottle, before demanding he hand over money and his mobile.

During the incident, Henry also showed the victim how to stem the blood flow using a duvet, and told him: “Sorry mate, wrong house.”

The prosecutor told the court that Henry — and two co-accused — were “extremely drunk” at the time of the incident.

A doctor’s report compiled on Henry after the incident had revealed he was showing elements of PTSD; dreaming about what he did and waking up in cold sweats.

At his court hearing, the Probation Board deemed Henry — then 24 — as “dangerous” and posing a risk to the public.

He was handed an eight-year sentence by Judge Patricia Smyth and had an additional two years on licence imposed in a bid to safeguard the public.

Henry is described as being around 1.79m tall, of medium build and fresh complexion with blue eyes.

He also has a distinguishing scar on his left cheek and nose and a tattoo featuring a Celtic Cross on his back.

Police have asked the public to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or their nearest police station if they see anyone matching the description.

Henry is one of seven prisoners listed as unlawfully at large on the Department of Justice NI website, with the most lengthy period stretching back over two decades.

Brendan McGuinness has been missing since May 2002 after absconding during pre-release from HMP Hydebank Wood when he was 19 years old.

Frank Shanley — then 30 — has been unlawfully at large from HMP Maghaberry since May 2006, while Thomas O’Brien has been missing since July 2012. He absconded during pre-release and has not been seen in over ten years.

O’Brien lost control of his car on Christmas Eve 2005 after drinking in a Co Fermanagh pub, killing one of his passengers — 36-year-old Paul Flanagan.

More recently, 40-year-old Patrick McCarthy went missing during compassionate release from HMP Magilligan in August 2020.

Elijah Martin Gavin (26) disappeared while on compassionate temporary release from HMP Magilligan in April last year, while convicted murderer

Elijah Martin Gavin has been unlawfully at large since April 2022

James Meehan (53) — who killed father-of-four James McFadden at a family wedding in 2007 — has also been unlawfully at large since October 2022.

With his sentence coming to an end, Meehan is a Phase 2 prisoner in Burren House on the Crumlin Road in Belfast where inmates enjoy more freedom with unlocked cells and weekends out in preparation for permanent release.