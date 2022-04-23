Violent crime against pharmacy staff almost doubles in three years

Violent crime against a key NHS service is growing — almost doubling over the last three years.

Figures compiled by community pharmacy publication Chemist+Druggist (C+D) has revealed violent offences accounted for 13.4% of all crimes in pharmacies in 2021.

This was up from 6.9% in 2019.

The figures, released by the PSNI, have shone a light on the extent and severity of violent attacks and threats being made against high street chemist staff.

In total, there were 27,385 reports of crimes in pharmacies between 2019 and 2021.

In Northern Ireland, there were 686 crimes in Northern Ireland community pharmacies in 2019, 430 in 2020, of which 10% involved violence, and 389 last year, with around 50 where violence was involved.

The PSNI said it received a total of 73 reports of violent crimes, which includes violence against a person, public order offences, arson and criminal damage over the three-year period.

According to C+D, a knife was used in one incident and a blunt instrument on another occasion.

Physical force was noted in five police reports over the three years, said C+D.

The publication has also revealed that pharmacies across England, Wales and Northern Ireland endured a staggering 12,422 incidents of theft or shoplifting between 2019 and 2021.

The figures have come to light less than two months after a pharmacist in north Belfast was stabbed in the hand during an aggravated burglary.

Conor McAreavey, from Teague’s Pharmacist on the Antrim Road, said a man entered the shop at around 5.30pm on Saturday, March 5, and used a hammer to break through the shop’s plastic Covid protection screen.

A scuffle followed and Mr McAreavey was stabbed in the hand before the attacker fled in the direction of Hillman Street.

The pharmacist, who has worked in the industry for 26 years, told BBC News NI that he was “very lucky” not to suffer tendon damage.

He explained that without the Covid protection screens in place, the attacker “would have been straight into the heart of the dispensary” and “could have taken anything he wanted.”

Mr McAreavey said that attacks on pharmacists had become a worrying “trend” in the area but vowed to return to work after recovering from his injury.