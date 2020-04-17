Violent inmate William Patterson caught after month on the run in Northern Ireland

A violent inmate who was unlawfully at large for a month after failing to return to prison has been apprehended.

William James Patterson (37) has been sent back to prison after failing to return from temporary release.

He is serving a sentence for four counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, grievous bodily harm, six counts of theft, criminal damage and two counts of robbery.

Patterson was temporarily released from Magilligan Prison on March 18 and was due to return on March 20, but did not show up.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance," a PSNI spokesperson said.