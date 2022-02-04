Viral footage shows fridge being destroyed in Holyland area of Belfast

The fridge on the streets of the Holyland

A fridge has been destroyed by a group of revellers in the Holyland area of Belfast.

The video was posted online on Thursday evening, showing the fridge being thrown up in the air by a group of young men who cheer as a crowd looks on.

A second video shows the fridge getting kicked and jumped on before a large wheelie bin that has been set on fire is wheeled onto the street.

Holylands fridge being thrown in the street.

The woman claiming to own the fridge who posted the video on Twitter commented: “Our fridge was missing and was wondering where it went and then got this sent to me. She had a good life.”

She later adds: “Note to self: fridges are not safe in the Holylands.”

It remains unclear when the video was taken or the exact location, however a caption in the video states it is Belfast and 3.47am on a Thursday.

The unusual scenes in the video quickly had Twitter users demanding answers.

One asked: “How did this even happen?”

Another quipped: “I thought the cold war was over."

It is unknown if those appearing in the videos are students or even residents of the area and the woman who posted the video has been contacted for a response.

The Belfast Holyland has often attracted attention for over the years, with long-term residents often complaining of anti-social behaviour from students.

In a separate incident last September, some residents spoke of feeling “intimidated, disrespected and scared” in their own homes after around 400 young people gathered for a street party.