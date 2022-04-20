Visitors hail Causeway coastal route as one of the world’s best

But DUP MP says NI is missing out on millions due to tourist board’s poor marketing

Northern Ireland is missing out on millions in tourist money through a continued failure to showcase what it has to offer to a worldwide audience, it has been claimed.

DUP MP Ian Paisley’s comments come after a survey found that the Causeway coastal route is the most under-rated road trip in the world.

The route, which takes in the Co Antrim coast from Belfast through the Glens of Antrim and along the north coast towards Londonderry, was found by confused.com to have some of the highest review ratings from road-trippers. However, of those which rated well, it had the fewest internet searches.

“Despite 98.1% of the journey’s TripAdvisor reviews being positive, the road trip had just 23,700 searches in the last 12 months,” the survey said.

The trip takes in many popular sights such as the Glens of Antrim and the Giant’s Causeway, as well as well-known filming locations from Game of Thrones and Viking revenge epic The Northman.

The Route des Crêtes in France ranked second, but this was searched just 131,200 times in the last year.

In third place was US road trip Foothills Parkway in Tennessee. which provides spectacular views of the Great Smoky Mountains and the Tennessee Valley.

DUP MP Ian Paisley

Read more Easter car cruise chaos in Portrush causes shops to shut up early

Among the most overrated road trips was the famous Route 66, for which the survey recorded over 6.5 million annual searches last year — far more than any other route.

“But, despite many positives, Route 66 is a very long trip, with much of it taking you across very flat and unremarkable scenery,” it said.

“Much of the highway is a simple two-lane road that is poorly maintained in places. This may explain why the route has received fewer positive reviews than other road trips analysed.”

Mr Paisley said the Causeway coast is the most marketable tourism attraction on the island of Ireland, but its popularity is not matched by marketing.

“The Causeway and the Causeway coastal route is the single largest attraction on the island of Ireland,” he said.

The list from confused.com

“In the year before Covid, over one million visitors were welcomed and undoubtedly many arrived there via the Causeway coast. When I look at lesser attractions on the island and how they are marketed by Tourism Ireland, frankly I despair.

“The most obvious honeypot and its associated locations — the Glens of Antrim, Carrick Castle, the Gobbins, Slemish, Rathlin Island, Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge — are being under-marketed, yet Tourism Ireland is knocking its pan in by spending UK money to get visitors to the Republic of Ireland and keep them there.

“They now have the excuse to try to claim that Brexit and visa issues make it more problematic for visitors to move around the island when nothing could be further from the truth.

“The fact is that if the Causeway coast was on any other geographical part of the island, Tourism Ireland would have marketed it to death.

“It doesn’t suit certain political agendas to see Northern Ireland as a success story. It must frustrate the life out of some that the Causeway coast is in Co Antrim.”

Tourism Ireland said it operates in over 20 markets and rolls out “world-class global marketing campaigns” for Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland.

A spokesperson added: “Tourism is a vital industry for Northern Ireland, as it is a significant driver of economic growth. Since Tourism Ireland came into operation in 2002, almost 32 million overseas tourists have come to Northern Ireland, whose visits have generated more than £7.2bn for the Northern Ireland economy.”

They added: "This spring, Tourism Ireland has been rolling out a £3.5m Green Button / Embrace a Giant Spirit campaign to promote Northern Ireland in GB. The campaign … has been seen by millions and has reached at least 80% of all GB adults.”

Other initiatives include a dedicated campaign for Northern Ireland in France, Spain and the Netherlands.