‘Vital’ investigations into sexual misconduct of PSNI officers are dealt with urgently: Alliance MLA

A member of the Northern Ireland Policing Board has said it is “vital” that investigations into PSNI officers are conducted in a timely and effective manner to ensure public confidence in policing.

The comments from Alliance MLA John Blair come after reports that the PSNI is investigating 25 cases around sexual misconduct with some involving incidents while officers were on duty.

These include allegations of rape, officers having sex with victims of crime, and child abuse.

Nineteen police officers have been suspended and three more re-positioned while investigations into sexual misconduct are carried out.

South Antrim MLA Mr Blair said: “The numbers of police officers under investigation for sexual misconduct presents a matter of utmost seriousness and urgency, which I have raised before at the Policing Board and will continue to in order to expedite satisfactory and conclusive outcomes.

“It is a harsh reality that this issue, as it continues within policing, cannot be separated from efforts to address male violence against women and girls in society.

“It is vital that PSNI investigative processes are seen to be timely, effective and efficient as these issues, without doubt, have a direct impact on public confidence in policing.”

Speaking on the Stephen Nolan Show on Monday, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton clarified that members of the public have made complaints about officers abusing their position for sexual gain and this can involve a relationship with vulnerable victims including those who suffered domestic abuse.

Mark Hamilton said the PSNI continued to employ a police officer after he was caught with extreme pornography on his telephone.

Steps were taken to manage risks, he said, and another officer connected to the case was removed from the organisation for that and other offences.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Hamilton added: “Allegations of this nature against police officers are a key priority for the Police Service.

"We are committed to continuously reviewing and improving our approach to investigations which are regularly scrutinised at a senior level,” he continued.

“These investigations are, where appropriate, led by the Police Ombudsman. The Police Service works to strict guidelines about inappropriate behaviour and independent, confidential reporting phones lines are available for both members of the public and police service colleagues to raise any concerns.

“Any allegation, disclosure or conviction of sexual harassment or abuse perpetrated by an officer or member of staff is robustly investigated.”