Vital reservoir repairs delaying major Derry projects stalled by lack of funding bid

Derry City and Strabane council has failed to request funding from the Department for Infrastructure to carry out repairs to a local reservoir despite lengthy delays to major development projects.

Last year, information was uncovered which identified the local reservoirs as “high risk” although officials at current site manager Creggan Country Park would dispute that point.

Up to £1.3m is required for remedial works which will in turn allow numerous projects to move forward in the city. But to date only £250,000 has been put on the table by the Department for Communities.

A flood inundation map shows that in the event of reservoir failure, areas as far away as the Strand Road and Buncrana Road in Derry would be impacted.

At present it is known that the flood risk associated with the reservoirs will affect developments at Fort George, including a second Catalyst building, a community centre and social housing in the Glen area, the A2 Buncrana Road, possible Magee expansion and Ardnashee School on the Northland Road. Furthermore, it has impacted on a proposed North West Greenway on the Bay Road, a 24-hour petrol filling station opposite KFC on the Strand Road and could delay plans for development at the former Arntz Belting site.

Current Reservoir Manager, Creggan Country Park Enterprises Ltd (CCP), is responsible for maintenance under the Reservoir Act.

However, the not-for-profit organisation does not have the resources to meet the costs. As a result, talks are taking place to transfer managerial status to Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Back in May, council officers presented a report to local representatives stating that it would engage in further negotiations with central government and CCP around a funding package.

However, an Assembly question which was lodged by SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin, asking for an update on a second Catalyst building at North West Science Park, has revealed that little progress has been made over the past three months.

An answer issued by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon on August 12 stated that the council has made “no direct formal request” for financial support from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) but “intended to do so in the near future”.

In additional correspondence with Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson on August 24, regarding remedial works at the reservoirs, the Infrastructure Minister advises that grant assistance may be available through the Reservoirs Act.

However, she adds that Creggan Reservoirs are not assets owned by the department, nor does it have any responsibility to maintain them. Ms Mallon added: “Nevertheless my officials will welcome and offer every assistance to council should they wish to apply for the Responsible Reservoir Manager Status.”

Asked for an update on financial options and why Derry and Strabane council has not requested funding from DfI, a council spokesperson said: “We have no further update at this stage but we continue to engage with central government and hope to provide a further update to our elected members of the Environment and Regeneration committee in the very near future.”

CCP is ‘surprised’ that the estimated costs are so high because it says a dams expert inspected the site in the past and he found that “the dams were built to last”.

Discussions are ongoing between the council and CCP.