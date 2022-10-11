Vladimir Putin would ‘raise a cheer’ if NI Protocol Bill becomes law, Lords debate hears

Russian President Vladimir Putin will cheer if the Government’s Protocol Bill becomes law, the House of Lords has been told.

Former national security adviser Lord Ricketts said the legislation would sow “division and discord” among key members of the alliance supporting Ukraine.

The crossbench peer was speaking during a Lords debate as a range of Labour, Tory and Liberal Democrat members warned that it risked seriously harming Britain’s international reputation.

Lord Ricketts supported a proposal by Tory peer Lord Cormack for a six-month postponement of the bill to give breathing space for negotiations between London and Brussels to find a solution.

A Labour proposal also urged the Government to prioritise a negotiated settlement.

Strenuous opposition in the Lords to the legislation signals a potential showdown with the House of Commons.

Lord Ricketts said: “The only world leader I can think of who might raise a cheer if this bill became law is Vladimir Putin because it would sow division and discord among key members of the alliance supporting Ukraine.

“Is this really the time to be risking a trade war with the EU when we have a real war a couple of hours flying time away?”

Former Tory cabinet minister Lord Forsyth described those comments as “over the top”.

Former DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds said the bill should be passed to “restore full democratic rights to people in Northern Ireland”.

Referring to the Government’s support for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky following Russia’s illegal invasion, he said: “We cannot defend and support the sovereignty of Ukraine and at the same time defend and support the trashing of sovereignty of the UK”. He claimed the protocol had effectively made Northern Ireland “a colony”.

Labour’s Baroness Kennedy said: “How can we condemn China for its conduct towards Hong Kong in breach of the Sino-British agreement, when we are breaking an international treaty ourselves?”

Crossbench peer Lord Birt described the bill as “unlawful” and “gravely damaging” to the UK’s international reputation.

Tory peer Viscount Hailsham said it represented “a serious breach of faith, an act unworthy of this country” which defied majority opinion in Northern Ireland favouring retention of the protocol.

Conservative grandee Lord Clarke accused the DUP of using the protocol as an excuse not to enter an executive headed by a Sinn Fein first minister.

His claim was strongly challenged by Lord Dodds who said the DUP didn’t like the idea of Michelle O’Neill in that position but would enter an executive if the protocol was sorted out.

Crossbench peer Baroness O’Loan said Northern Ireland needed stability and the protocol made to work because it was in “nobody’s interests” for the UK to be tied up fighting with the EU for years.

Lord McCrea said “DUP bashing” was “a popular exercise” among peers but his party had “a good strong back”. Not one unionist party or elected representative supported the protocol so “when you are talking about the DUP, you are talking about unionism collectively”, he added.

Former SDLP MP Baroness Ritchie, said the bill was “an impediment and barrier” to current negotiations.

UUP peer Lord Rogan quoted his former party leader, the late Lord Trimble, who believed the protocol ripped the heart out of Good Friday Agreement.

“No one voted for an Irish Sea border,” he added.

Baroness Hoey said the protocol left “fellow British citizens” in Northern Ireland “subject to foreign laws (and) foreign courts” with businesses forced to buy from the Republic rather than Britain.