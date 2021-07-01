‘Voice from God’ told Fermanagh officer to drive 12 miles to save man’s life

A policeman in Co Fermanagh helped save the life of a man who had a heart attack while driving, after he heard a “voice from God” telling him to drive 12 miles out of his way.

The officer in the Fermanagh and Omagh Policing District, whose name has been withheld due to an ongoing threat against police, was on patrol in Enniskillen in December when he heard the message in his head.

After telling his fellow officer to drive to Derrylin, they found a car had crashed into a hedge after the driver, Noel Maguire (52), suffered a heart attack.

Both officers began CPR and used a defibrillator to save Mr Maguire’s life as members of the public protected them from oncoming traffic.

Mr Maguire, from Brookeborough, spent the next 10 days in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, and made a full recovery after doctors told his partner, Jenny Farrell, that there was just a 5% chance of survival.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the officer, ‘David’, who is a born again Christian, said he was simply “told” to drive to Derrylin and felt he had to share his story to highlight the importance of CPR, defibrillators and the Air Ambulance.

“On the way into Derrylin and as I turned around Fats Corner, I see ahead of me a car stuck in the hedge and I said, ‘That’s what we’re here for’,” he explained.

“We were praying over this man and doing CPR, and I told one of the members of the public to go to the local shop and get the defibrillator.

“We had brought him round with CPR but lost him, then we used the defib and brought him back again.”

Describing the message he received from God, David said the Holy Spirit enters your life when you are saved.

He said this wasn’t the first time he felt God had spoken to him.

“I’ve had to do silly things, like later on that night a man was about to jump off a bridge,” David continued.

“I was getting a voice telling me to pray with him and I was arguing in my head that I will pray for him, and it said, ‘No, pray with him’.

“The man got cross with me at one stage and I said do you mind if I pray with you so we did and the two of us walked off the bridge.

“That’s the sort of thing that happens. It is amazing.”

Mr Maguire’s partner Ms Farrell said he remembers nothing from the week before or after his heart attack, but the whole experience has made the couple look at God in a “different perspective”.

“Noel wasn’t lucky, he was blessed,” said the 49-year-old. “I personally believe that God put all of those people in the right place at the right time.

“Noel was meant to leave work that day and if he didn’t leave work, he probably would have died.

“His path was made out for him that day and I just thank God it was made the right way.

“When I got to intensive care that night, they told me Noel had a 5% chance of survival.

“They said even if he had survived he would have had brain and heart problems but he has none of that. God doesn’t do half miracles.”