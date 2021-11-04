Vote protecting former NI Secretary Owen Paterson from suspension slammed by SDLP’s Claire Hanna

A move to rewrite the House of Commons disciplinary process has been labelled as a “sustained attempt to prevent restraint” by the SDLP’s Claire Hanna.

It comes after the UK Government has been accused of "corruption" after protecting former NI Secretary Owen Paterson from an immediate suspension.

Tories were ordered not to back the cross-party Standards Committee's call for Mr Paterson to be suspended from Parliament for 30 sitting days after it found he repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Thursday, the south Belfast MP slammed the move and said a change to the process meant a “fill your boots” system.

“This is about designing a system that means basically fill your boots, do what you like as an MP and there will be no consequences,” she said.

“There is no credible case against the standards appeal. This is an attempt to smear the commissioner, who people will know was a diligent and sensitive victim’s commissioner here for a time.”

On Wednesday dozens of Tories abstained and 13 rebelled after being told to vote instead for an amendment to establish a new, Conservative-led, committee to reconsider both Mr Paterson's case and whether a new standards system is needed.

Despite the reservations of some on the Conservative benches, the move was passed with a majority of 18.

Mr Paterson said it would allow him to clear his name after "two years of hell" and called for the resignation of the independent Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone.

In a Daily Telegraph interview, Mr Paterson said those responsible for the recommendation for him to be suspended should quit.

"Sadly they have not done a good job and come up with a rotten report which is full of inaccuracies... (they) all have to go," he said.

The MP said he was acting as a whistleblower in raising concerns about milk and pork standards and that this meant he could claim an exemption from the rules regarding paid advocacy because he was raising a “serious wrong”.

Claire Hanna added: “Owen Paterson and his colleagues are using the whistle blower defence because that is a loophole.

“See if you find something that is dangerous to public health...I’d blow the whistle for free. You shouldn’t have to be paid very large amounts of money if you think there is something that is injurious to either industry or public health.

“What this is, is part of a sustained attempt to prevent restraint. This is about ensuring there aren’t checks and restraints on this party and it is genuinely very, very worrying.

“That instead of one MP taking really quite a modest slap on the wrist for a breach of rules that have been in place for hundreds of years, they are dismantling the system.

“This is about preventing MPs from being held accountable. There will now be nothing stopping people making very large amounts of money.”

The row was triggered when Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Ms Stone recommended a ban from the Commons of 30 sitting days for Mr Paterson in a report subsequently approved by the Commons Standards Committee.

Ms Stone's investigation found he repeatedly lobbied on behalf of two companies for which he was acting as a paid consultant - Randox and Lynn's Country Foods.

Mr Paterson claimed the investigation was unfairly conducted and argued the manner in which it was carried out had played a "major role" in his wife Rose's suicide last year.