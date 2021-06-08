Vote winner: Old election posters become hedgehog ‘tunnels’

Donation: Connie Egan gives her old election posters to Katy Bell, senior conservation officer at Ulster Wildlife

A councillor has found an innovative way to repurpose her old election posters — by donating them to Ulster Wildlife in a bid to discover more about the local hedgehog population.

Ards and North Down Alliance representative Connie Egan’s posters will be transformed into footprint tunnels. The tunnels are an essential tool in the ongoing Irish Hedgehog Survey, which aims to increase knowledge about the various habitats of the animal across the island.

Ms Egan said: “I’m delighted to be able to make this donation, hoping they will have a long-term impact on determining the current state of our hedgehog population.

“Sadly, hedgehogs are almost extinct in Britain, with the past 70 years witnessing the most worrying decline.

"Yet hedgehogs remain an essential part of our biodiversity and one we need to protect.

“Ulster Wildlife is doing amazing work in trying to protect hedgehogs, but we also have a role to play.”

The survey is a citizen science project led by the National University of Ireland in Galway. The aim is to learn more about where the animals live and how they use our urban and rural habitats.

The public can take part by recording hedgehogs wherever they are observed.