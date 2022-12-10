Voters in Northern Ireland would prefer a separate devolved Assembly within a united Ireland

Voters in Northern Ireland would prefer to see a separate Belfast-based Assembly continue to run within a united Ireland, whereas a majority in the Republic would rather see Stormont abolished altogether.

According to a new survey partly commissioned by The Irish Times, residents in the Republic of Ireland are more supportive of an “integrated” united Ireland, with a single administrative government located in Dublin.

However, those surveyed from NI opted towards a “devolved” united Ireland, where Northern Ireland would continue as a devolved region with powers over health, policing and education.

Participants in both jurisdictions want the model of a future united Ireland to be clear before they vote on the issue in any future border polls.

The research involved questioning over 1,000 people each in NI and the Republic, about whether they would rather have an ‘integrated’ or ‘devolved’ united Ireland.

They were also offered an option to suggest a different model, but there was little response to this.

The ‘integrated’ model was strongly opposed by 70% of Protestants surveyed in Northern Ireland, although only 30% of those from a Protestant background said they strongly opposed a devolved Belfast-based institution within a united Ireland.

Almost seven out of 10 voters (69%) overall in NI agree that voters should be told “exactly what type of united Ireland” would be implemented if a unity referendum was passed.

Some 15% agreed that voters should be told that “if there is a majority vote, then a constitutional convention, made up of people elected from across the island, would agree what type of united Ireland to create and implement”.

Across the border, the majority of people are still in favour of being told in advance, but at a lower level compared to their northern counterparts, at 59%.

Another poll from The Irish Times revealed this week that twice as many people from Northern Ireland would vote to remain in the UK rather than for Irish unity.

However, the opinion poll also showed there is a majority of more than four to one in favour of unity in the Republic.

The polls were carried out for the paper and the Arins Project by Ipsos for a new research project into north-south relations and political views on the future of the island.

Half of all those who responded in Northern Ireland said they would vote against unity, including 21% from a Catholic background.

Only 26% of respondents in Northern Ireland said they would vote for unity, with 19% saying they did not know how they would vote and 5% saying they would not vote.

Among Protestant respondents in Northern Ireland, 78% were opposed to unity.

Among respondents in the Republic, 66% said they would vote for unity, with just 16% against and 13% do not knows.

The polls showed majorities on both sides of the border in favour of holding a unity referendum.