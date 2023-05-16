Voters reminded to bring photographic ID for local government elections

Voters will go to the polls in local government elections on Thursday (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

People have been reminded to bring photographic ID to enable them to vote in Thursday’s local government elections in Northern Ireland.

The Electoral Commission has also reminded voters that they should rank candidates in order of preference through the single transferable vote system.

Voters will elect 462 councillors across the 11 local councils in Northern Ireland.

The election is taking place at a time when Northern Ireland is without a powersharing executive at Stormont due to a DUP protest over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday.

Those attending need to bring a correct form of photographic ID.

If the ID has expired it can still be used it if the photograph still looks like the voter.

Voters will receive one ballot paper to elect councillors.

They should place a ‘1’ beside their first preference, a ‘2’ beside their second preference, and so on. People can vote for as few or as many candidates as they like.

Those who have a postal vote but have not had a chance to return it by polling day can hand it in to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland before 10pm.

The count will begin at 8am on Friday when ballot boxes are opened at each of the 11 count venues.

Cahir Hughes, head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said: “It’s important that voters have all the information they need to make sure their voice is heard at the local elections on May 18.

“Remember to bring your ID with you to the polling station and rank the candidates in order of preference on your ballot paper using numbers.

“Staff at the polling station are there to help, so if you have any questions, just ask.”

Valid forms of photographic ID include a UK, Irish or EU passport, a UK, Irish or EEA driving licence, a Translink 60+ Smartpass, a Translink Senior Smartpass, a Translink Blind Person’s Smartpass, a Translink War Disabled Smartpass, an Electoral Identity Card, a Translink Half Fare SmartPass or a biometric immigration document.