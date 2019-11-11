Vulnerable children left 'badly shaken' after bus window smashed

The window of the bus was smashed. Credit: PSNI

A number of vulnerable children are "very badly shaken" after the window of a Translink bus they were travelling on was smashed by a youth.

Police are investigating the incident in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole, Newtownabbey.

At around 1pm on Sunday a local youth allegedly threw an object at the bus smashing the window.

Police said the attack had caused an estimated £400 worth of damage and followed a number of similar reports over the weekend.

"We appeal to parents in the Rathcoole area to know where your children are at all times. This type of antisocial behaviour must stop. Police will deal with any offenders robustly," a PSNI spokesperson said on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page.

"The bus was carrying a number of vulnerable children who have been left very badly shaken up as a result of the incident.

"If you witnessed this incident, please contact Police on 101 quoting PSNI Ref. 885 of 10/11/19."