Vulnerable man left 'badly shaken' after assault at Omagh shop

A vulnerable 35-year-old man has been left badly shaken after being assaulted at a shop in Omagh.

The victim, who police described as vulnerable, was assaulted by another male at a commercial premises in the Dromore Road area of the town at 2.20pm on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as having dark brown hair and wearing dark clothes. He was driving a white Ford Transit.

Constable Holmes said: “As a result, the man suffered minor injuries and was left badly shaken after this distressing incident.

“A 29-year-old male was arrested and subsequently released on bail.”

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact police at Omagh on 101 quoting 1060 of 02/10/19.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.