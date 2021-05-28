Vulnerable young adult assists police with enquiries after Carnmoney Cemetery damage 

A vulnerable young adult is assisting police with their enquiries after damage was caused to around 50 graves in Carnmoney Cemetery on Thursday night.

Headstones were damaged and vases and ornaments were smashed or overturned at the cemetery on Prince Charles Way, which was discovered after police received a report shortly before 8pm.

A police spokesperson said: “We are not treating this as any kind of hate crime, nor do we believe that there was any sectarian motive involved.

"One young person is helping us with our enquiries and we are not looking to speak to any other individuals in connection with the damage caused.”

The cemetery is well-kept and a place of reflection for many, they added.

"We understand that families and friends who have loved ones buried in the cemetery will find this a very distressing and upsetting incident,” they said.

“If members of the public have any information that could assist our investigation they should contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 27/05/21.”