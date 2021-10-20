W5 to reopen for Halloween half term after £5m revamp

Dylan Shanmuganathan pictured in The Vortex, part of the Making Sense zone in the Reimagined W5.

Belfast-based scientific education centre W5 will reopen its doors to the public on Monday October 25 following a major £5m revamp.

The work is the biggest investment in Titanic Quarter's W5 since it opened 18 years ago.

Eight new themed zones have been added to the transformed visitor attraction, with a new under-8s area, daily science shows and over 250 exhibits to help children learn about climate change, nature, engineering, film production and more.

Catherine O’Mullan, Chair of W5 said that the “re-development has delivered a truly world-class visitor attraction that Belfast can be proud of.

“Science has never had a more important role in our society,” she added.

“Inspiring the next generation of great minds is at the heart of our vision for W5, and our new, immersive experiences will help us to capture imaginations and ignite interest in science and discovery for many more years to come.”

The centre’s refurbishment began in April 2019 and was intended to be finished by June 2020, but its reopening was prolonged due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Victoria Denoon, head of experience at W5 said: “Like many attractions, we had to hit the pause button on our plans due to the pandemic, but we were able to continue with our transformational redevelopment works behind the scenes.

“We’re now putting the finishing touches to the new and improved W5, fine tuning and testing everything in preparation for our big reopening and we cannot wait to share the Reimagined W5 with the world and get back to delivering the best experience every time.”

New additions also include The Lost Planet, a soft play space and dinosaur themed maze of climbing frames and slides, and a Skull Cave exhibit which features giant replica dinosaur and human skulls.

W5 has welcomed more than 3.5 million visitors since it first opened its doors in 2001. From April 2017 to April 2018, it attracted 270,000 visitors.