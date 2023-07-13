Walker dies at summit of Slieve Donard

A walker has died after collapsing at the summit of Slieve Donard.

At 1.18pm on Thursday, the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team received a call for assistance via police for a walker collapsed at the summit of Slieve Donard.

The team responded alongside Air Ambulance and given the nature of the call also requested the assistance of a SAR Aircraft.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of all involved, in particular fellow hill walkers, the walker sadly passed away at the scene,” a spokesperson for Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said.

"Twelve members responded and stood down at 1640hrs.

“Our thoughts are very much with family, friends and all those involved at this time.”

Many people offered their condolences on social media and recognised the efforts of the rescue team.

One person said: “This is so sad!

“We summited today less than an hour later. We kept right out of the way to let the rescue teams carry out their work.

“Thank you to all involved for your efforts.”

Another added: “Very sad to read this, a difficult day for everyone involved, condolences to their family and friends, thoughts with you all.”