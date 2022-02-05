Walkers urged to ‘leave no trace’ in Mournes after handrail graffiti

Valentine’s Day may be just around the corner, but couples wishing to express their love for one another are being asked to do so in a way that does not damage property erected in the Mourne mountains to aid walkers.

The Mourne Heritage Trust, which helps to protect and maintain much of the Mourne mountain range, is urging people in the area to ‘leave no trace’ when they visit.

This means taking any rubbish home with them and also not graffiting handrails, stiles and way markers erected by rangers or leaving memorials or structures which may damage habitat.

A wooden handrail, which was only recently replaced at one of the main gateways to the popular hiking spot, the Trassey track, was discovered with a love heart and initials and a date inside it.

According to the date left by the culprits, the incident happened only weeks after the brand-new handrail was replaced because the previous one was also graffitied.

Martin Carey, chief executive of the Mourne Heritage Trust, has said that cases of graffiti on visitor infrastructure only adds extra wor k to the already busy rangers and team of volunteers who maintain the area.

“We appreciate that the practice is motivated for this couple by a love of the Mournes as well as each other but would suggest that appreciation of the place is best observed by a ‘leave no trace’ approach,” he said.

“Perhaps photographs and a diary for recording the other love? If you happen to see this Elaine and Glen, we wish you every happiness and ask that you enjoy your future visits to the Mournes without visibly marking them.”

The National Trust, who owns much of the upland Mourne mountains, has stated on its website that any memorials or mementos left on parts of Slieve Donard will be removed “to ensure the natural beauty and character of Slieve Donard remains for everyone to enjoy”.