Walking and cycling path opened in Lisburn

Nicola Mallon announces the opening of new walking and cycling path at Blaris, Lisburn

A new walking and cycling path, named the 'Blaris Greenway', has been officially opened.

The new 1.4 kilometre traffic-free path links Blaris Road to Sprucefield Retail Park and Sprucefield Park & Ride.

It will provide a direct link to enable people to walk or cycle on to Union Locks, Lisburn and the Lagan Towpath.

Opening the path, Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon said: "I am delighted to open this new facility as part of my commitment to deliver sustainable infrastructure that will better connect our communities and also transform lives.

"With the ongoing Covid-19 emergency, we are now having to adapt to a new way of living, and as part of that, we need to create more opportunities for active travel and create safer infrastructure for those who want to walk, wheel and cycle."