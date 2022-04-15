Walled City Passion: ‘Groundbreaking’ modern performance of Easter story to be broadcast from Derry Walls

Director Paul McKay says it is an “amazing opportunity” to promote the city

A contemporary reimagining of the Easter story is being staged on the dramatic backdrop of Derry’s historic walls.

Walled City Passion is a live performance festival which retells the last hours of the life of Jesus and will be broadcast on the BBC and RTÉ over the Easter weekend.

A 60-strong cast and crew are taking part as the show moves along the walls from St Columb’s Cathedral, over Bishop’s Gate and onto the Grand Parade before ending in Guildhall Square.

Walled City Passion was written by renowned Londonderry playwright, Jonathan Burgess, who recreated the story of the Passion for a modern, more secular audience.

It will be directed live by double-IFTA award winner Paul McKay. He said: “This groundbreaking, multimedia, live performance show has to be seen to be believed.”

Mr McKay believes RTÉ and BBC coverage of Walled City Passion provides an amazing opportunity to showcase and promote the city to a national and international audience.

The ambitious project was conceived by Archdeacon Robert Miller who’s celebrating the 25th anniversary of his ordination and wanted “to give something back” to his home city.

“Easter is a time of hope and celebration,” Robert explained. “This cross-community festival will be a major economic driver for the city and region and is a way of supporting our local arts sector who’ve struggled through two years of the pandemic.”

Over 75-minutes, the immersive theatre event will offer a “very exciting and intimate” experience of the story of the Passion.

Taking place on April 14 ,15 and 16, it features promenade performances on the city's historic walls, at 12.30pm and 4.30pm each day.

It is broadcast on ‘big screens’ in Guildhall Square, with a host of family-friendly activities available daily from 11.30am to 6.30pm.

Walled City Passion will also be live streamed by RTÉ and BBC at 4.30pm on Good Friday.

RTÉ One will broadcast a one-hour special of the event on Easter Sunday night at 10.30pm.

Families have been encouraged to bring their children and come down and enjoy free face-painters and balloon artists at Walled City Passion.

Free tickets for the promenade performances on the City Walls and for the covered seating area in Guildhall Square can be booked at walledcitypassion.com

People can come to the Square without a ticket – on a ‘first come first served’ basis – to enjoy the festival, the LegenDerry Food Market, the family fun and watch on big screens.