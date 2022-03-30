Wandering Castlewellan child ‘confirmed as safe’

Police in Castlewellan carry out searches following concerns that a child was wandering unaccompanied in there area (Presseye).

A young girl who was seen on CCTV walking by herself in Castlewellan in the early hours of Wednesday morning has been ‘confirmed as safe’.

Slieve Croob Ulster Unionist Councillor Alan Lewis advised on Wednesday afternoon that the child has been found.

“I have just spoken with police, I can confirm that the young girl has been confirmed as safe. There are no further welfare or issues of concern. There is no grandeur but it is always best to treat these cases as serious and de-escalate accordingly,” said the councillor.

“I thank police and the public for their quick and efficient response, we can all take a sigh of relief that the child has been confirmed as safe, secure and well.”

Temporary Chief Inspector Adam Corner added: “The young girl has been located safe and well. We would like to thank Community Search and Rescue and the public for their help and support in locating this child.”

Police had renewed public appeals throughout the day to help find the little girl as they were “very concerned”, following reports of the child walking by herself in the Main Street area of the Co Down town at around 4.55am.

A missing persons report had not been issued for the child.