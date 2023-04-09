Wanted man arrested after £4k worth of drugs found in Belfast city centre

A 24-year-old man who was wanted in relation to numerous drug-related offences has been arrested by police in Belfast city centre.

In the early hours of Easter Sunday, officers said they located the suspect in the Howard Street area.

Police carried out a search of a nearby property and discovered a quantity of Class A and Class C drugs, with an estimated value of £4,000, along with various drugs paraphernalia.

The man in question has been arrested on suspicion of Class A and Class C possession and supply offences and remains in custody at this time.

Inspector Bell said: “This proactive policing operation resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of drugs which would otherwise have been distributed into the community. As your police service, we are committed to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs.

“I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101."