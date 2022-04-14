Wanted paedophile tracked down by police in Northern Ireland

Man convicted in Holland arrested for outstanding child sex offences

A 29-year-old man who has been wanted by police since 2020 has been charged in Newry on Tuesday in connection with a number of sexual offences against children.

The man was arrested by the PSNI’s Child Abuse team who tracked him down.

The man was previously living and working in Holland before being found guilty of child sex offences and asked to leave the country in November 2021.

The offences involved include rape, according to police.

The man is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court via video link on Wednesday April 13.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Earlier, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector, Kerry Brennan said: “Working with Interpol, Detectives tracked him down in Northern Ireland to arrest him for the outstanding child sexual offences. He remains in custody at this time.

“As a Police Service, safeguarding children and bringing offenders of these crimes to justice remains a top priority. Those who seek to harm children in this way in Northern Ireland should be fearful of the consequence of their actions.

“Anyone concerned that a child may be being groomed or at risk of sexual exploitation or abuse, please contact police on 101, or in an emergency always dial 999.”