War grave headstones vandalised in Belfast City Cemetery

Police have launched an investigation after 19 war grave headstones were vandalised in Belfast City Cemetery.

The PSNI believe the gravestones were damaged sometime between 7pm on Monday and 1pm on Tuesday.

Sinn Fein MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey condemned those responsible.

“I am calling for those that have been involved in this reprehensible activity in the City Cemetery to stop immediately.

19 war grave headstones were vandalised. Credit: PSNI

“The cemetery is a sanctuary for people. It is a place where families can go and pay respects to their loved ones and where they find peace and comfort.

“The desecration of any grave is totally unacceptable and is be condemned without reservation.

“There has been a great deal of work that has been done in the City Cemetery in recent times and there is work ongoing at the minute on the building at the Whiterock Road entrance.

“This investment will totally transform the cemetery and greatly enhance the site for families and tourists.

“I am encouraging people to report any suspicious activity as a matter of urgency to the council authorities, local elected representatives or the PSNI.”

Inspector Andrew McConville said: "Damage to any grave is absolutely despicable. A graveyard is a place where people come to pay their respects.

"This behaviour and the destruction of graves will have a significant impact on individuals, families and communities.

“We have launched an investigation but need help from the community to bring those responsible before the courts.

"If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the City Cemetery from Monday evening through to 1pm on Tuesday, or if you have information that could assist our investigation, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 829 11/08/20."