War of words: Council row over visit to mark Somme centenary

A row has broken out after Sinn Fein said plans for councillors to visit the Somme to mark the centenary of the Ulster Tower in November was a "distasteful" waste of public money.

It was proposed at a previous meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, which is £70m in debt, that it should be represented.

The tower commemorates the service and sacrifice of those from Ireland who died in the Great War.

However, Sinn Fein's Cara McShane said: "I absolutely respect anyone's right to honour their dead and I think that's totally respectful, but I think we have found over the last 11 months how we operate has changed dramatically. We are able to do things virtually and the landscape has completely changed.

"I just don't know that this has been well-thought-out and I would be opposed to it given the current restrictions, that we do not spend public money sending councillors to the Somme. I think it is distasteful use of public resources and us asking people not to travel, and yet encouraging three councillors to go off."

The UUP's Darryl Wilson said the plans were being made in line with Covid health rules "and I certainly won't be taking any lectures from Sinn Fein on adhering to regulations and restrictions".

The DUP's George Duddy agreed, adding that the republican party "throughout this pandemic has shown their scant regard for Covid restrictions right across not only this province, but right across the island of Ireland".

Members voted in favour of the recommendation to send the current mayor, the newly-elected mayor, deputy mayor, the council's veterans' champion and the chair of the NI Centenary working group, with 10 votes for and six against.

It will now go to the full council on March 2 for ratification.