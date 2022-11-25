Waringstown community ‘devastated’ as man (60) dies after being struck by lorry

A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Derry City in Northern Ireland.

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by a lorry in a serious collision in Waringstown on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 5.45pm with the Moss View residential area remaining closed for several hours.

Police have now confirmed the area has reopened.

On Thursday evening, a local Waringstown councillor has said his “thoughts are with all those impacted” following the serious crash incident in the area.

The public had previously been advised by police to avoid the area .

Earlier, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed the incident involved a lorry. They said following treatment at the scene “no one was taken to hospital”.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart who confirmed PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were all at the scene in the Mossview and Moss Road area on Thursday, paid tribute to the man who died.

Taking on social media, she said: “Unfortunately our fears have been officially confirmed by the PSNI concerning the very tragic death in Waringstown last night.

“First and foremost my thoughts and prayed are with the deceased gentleman’s family. Such a tragic accident and one that will be difficult to come to terms with.

“I know too the community of Waringstown have been devastated with what unfolded last night.”

Local DUP councillor Mark Baxter said people have been “severely affected” by the incident.

"There has been a serious accident in Waringstown,” he said.

"People have been severely affected and my thoughts are with all those impacted.”

A police spokesperson said: “Investigating officers are asking witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage of the collision to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1460 of 24/11/22.

“Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”