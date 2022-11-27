Waringstown: Funeral service details announced for Portadown man Paul Grant following lorry crash
Christopher Leebody
The funeral service for Paul Grant is to take place on Tuesday after the Portadown man died when he was hit by a lorry in Waringstown.
A notice said Mr Grant from Lisnisky Mews was the “loving husband” of Claire “devoted father” of Andrew and Jamie, father–in–law of Orla and was a “much loved” grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday in Joseph Poots & Son Funeral Home, followed by burial in Kernan Cemetery.
The 65-year-old died at the scene in the Moss View area after he was struck by a lorry on Thursday.
The PSNI has issued an appeal for information following the incident.