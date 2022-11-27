Waringstown: Funeral service details announced for Portadown man Paul Grant following lorry crash

Moss View where the tragic accident took place Credit: Google Maps

The funeral service for Paul Grant is to take place on Tuesday after the Portadown man died when he was hit by a lorry in Waringstown.

A notice said Mr Grant from Lisnisky Mews was the “loving husband” of Claire “devoted father” of Andrew and Jamie, father–in–law of Orla and was a “much loved” grandfather.

The funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday in Joseph Poots & Son Funeral Home, followed by burial in Kernan Cemetery.

The 65-year-old died at the scene in the Moss View area after he was struck by a lorry on Thursday.

The PSNI has issued an appeal for information following the incident.