Warm weather in store as people mark St Patrick's Day in a low-key fashion

Cloud coverage is expected to increase as the afternoon goes on, with some patchy light drizzle forecast in the north of the region

Northern Ireland is set for a largely dry St Patrick's Day this year with temperatures reaching a maximum of 13C.

While no large-scale events will be taking place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a bright and sunny day yesterday brought optimism spring had finally sprung.

Today is set to start off dry with some patchy fog emerging in places.

Light winds will also be felt widely.

The rest of the week should be mainly dry with a good deal of low cloud and some patchy light drizzle at times.

Light winds are also forecast.

The Met Office's Sarah Kent said high pressure will be in charge over the coming days.

"There's not going to be much rain, but there will be increasing amounts of cloud, unfortunately," she said.

"However, St Patrick's Day doesn't look too bad at all.

"It's going to start on a cold and frosty note with some places as low as -2C or -3C first thing and there will be some patchy freezing fog around as well.

"However, there will be clear skies above that so the sun will burn off any remaining fog pretty quickly.

"Through the morning there will be sunny spells and dry weather."

Mrs Kent explained the north coast would be an exception, with the area experiencing an onshore breeze and cloudier spells throughout the day.

"The cloud in the afternoon will be low enough to give a little bit of mist and patchy coastal fog as well," she added.

"Temperatures will also be a little cooler in the area at around 10C. The average for this time of year is 9C, so it's still above average.

"In the sunnier spots - Belfast, Dungannon, Armagh, Newry, Kilkeel - temperatures will get up to around 12C with some squeezing their way to 13C."

The rest of the week will become much cloudier, she warned.

"Thursday is going to be quite dull, the low cloud on the north coast will have spread to most other places," she said.

"Friday will be another cloudy day.

"But this time there may be a few breaks, you're more likely to get a brief glimpse of the sun.

"It should be dry for most and temperatures will get to around 12C.

"Saturday and Sunday are going to be very, very similar... rather cloudy and you'll be lucky to get a glimpse of the sun."