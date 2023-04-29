Warmest day of the year recorded in Northern Ireland as mercury soars

Crowds enjoying The Festival of Fools in Belfast on the warmest day of the year so far.

The hottest day of the year has been recorded in Northern Ireland after temperatures soared to 20C over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The highest temperature was recorded in Castlederg, Co Tyrone on Saturday.

England and Wales also enjoyed yearly highs with the mercury hitting 20.2C and 19.2C respectively.

"England, Wales and Northern Ireland have all seen their warmest day of the year so far today,” the Met Office confirmed.

"By contrast, Scotland which currently holds the record for the warmest day of the year so far across the UK, only managed to see a high of 12.9C today."

The forecast provider confirmed a high of 20.2C in Pershore, Worcestershire and 19.2C in Llysdinam, in Powys, Wales.

The temperature peaked at a fresh 12.9 in Aultbea, located in the north west Highlands of Scotland.

Another warm but wet day is expected on Sunday following overnight mist which will quickly clear.

Scattered showers will be heavy in places in the afternoon

However breaks in the cloud will result in sunny intervals with maximum temperatures of 17C.

Looking ahead the Met Office is forecasting a “mostly dry and settled few days with some sunshine at times”.

It is expected to remain quite warm, but could be somewhat cooler along the east coast on Bank Holiday Monday.