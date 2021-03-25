Warning after dog swallows disposed fishing hook on Limavady beach

A pet dog was left requiring surgery after a discarded fishing hook became embedded in its throat.

The incident happened at Benone Strand in Limavady as the dog and its owner were walking on the beach. Another hook also became lodged in the hand of the dog’s owner as she tried to remove them.

The incident left the pet requiring emergency surgery and has prompted a call from the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for fishermen to ensure they dispose of their materials correctly.

Mayor Mark Fielding said he was “disappointed” to hear about the incident and warned the dog could have been killed due to the “careless actions of others”.

The Mayor added that any litter was a “disgrace” but stressed that “items like hooks, lines, weights and bait pose an extra risk due to the injuries they can cause to both pets, wildlife and children.”

“We should all adopt the ‘leave no trace’ motto and ensure that we take litter home or leave items in a bin,” he said.

“If you fish along our beaches, or from boats, please ensure you collect all your belongings including waste items, and make sure they are properly disposed of.

“This was a very traumatic experience for this lady and her pet, and I hope they both make a full recovery.

“We need everyone to work together to ensure Causeway Coast and Glens is a safe and clean place for all, and with the approach of the brighter months when our open spaces might be even more attractive, this message has never been more important.

“Across the Borough, we’re fortunate to have many volunteer litter pickers whose actions, along with those of our own cleansing staff, help to keep our road sides and green spaces looking their very best.

“Their actions are an example to us all and you can support them by making sure to always dispose of your rubbish responsibly.”