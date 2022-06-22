Warning for benefit claimants in Northern Ireland not to ‘gamble’ on Universal Credit move

Advice NI has warned people in Northern Ireland who are still using the old benefits system not to move themselves to the new system of Universal Credit.

Benefit claimants are set to be moved over to Universal Credit by the end of 2024 under plans bough forward by the government.

Support body Advice NI, launching a briefing paper, said about 250,000 older benefit claims in Northern Ireland have not yet been transferred across to the news system.

But they’ve warned claimants to wait to be called forward, or risk being worse off.

It said claimants should wait to be called forward or risk being worse off.

Head of policy, Kevin Higgins said that some claimants may not be thinking about whether they should move to Universal Credit before the government’s process begins.

"Our clear message is ‘don’t gamble on Universal Credit’,” he said.

"Comparing the amount of money someone would receive on Universal Credit as opposed to their current ‘legacy’ benefit(s) is often a complicated task, but there are some fundamental truths.

“While some people may be entitled to more money under Universal Credit than they receive in the ‘legacy’ benefits system, others will be entitled to less,” he said.

“People who voluntarily move from ‘legacy’ benefits to Universal Credit by natural migration and find themselves worse off will not be able to return to their ‘legacy’ benefits and will simply be expected to cope with the loss of income at a time when the cost of living is steadily rising.

“People who wait until they are called forward for ‘managed migration’ will automatically avail of ‘Transitional Protection’ —a top-up payment to a claimant’s Universal Credit award to ensure that their award is equal to the amount they were receiving in the legacy system— should they find themselves in a position where they would be worse off.”

Mr Higgins added that the transfer process is “incredibly complex and far-reaching”.

"Whilst the Department has confirmed that nothing is likely to happen in NI this year, that means that the window for completing the ‘Move to UC’ exercise is shortened and likely, therefore, to place more pressure on everyone involved including Universal Credit staff, the independent advice network and especially the claimants,” he continued.

The Department of Work and Pensions previously claimed that the six benefits being replaced "all have complex and inefficient systems".

It said Universal Credit uses "a modern, digital system" and "provides claimants with one-to-one individually-tailored support to help them into employment or to further their career".

A department spokesman announced last month that moving to Universal Credit would boost the incomes of 1.4 million people in the UK by a total of £4bn a year.

‘Legacy’ benefits refer to the working-age means-tested benefits that are to be replaced by Universal Credit. They are: