Warning for public to be vigilant as Fermanagh security alert searches continue

Police at the scene of the explosion near Wattle Bridge in Co Fermanagh in August 2019.

A security alert in Co Fermanagh is continuing after reports a device has been left in the area.

Police on Thursday morning said they were working to establish an exact location of any such device.

No roads have been closed.

Members of the public living in, or travelling through the area have been asked to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects.

Police are asking anyone who notices any suspicious objects not to touch them, but to contact police immediately by calling 999.

On Wednesday night police received reports that "some type of device" had been left in the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler.

PSNI Inspector Michael Patton said: "I am appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through the area to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects," he said.

"The safety of the community is of paramount importance, and we are appealing to anyone who notices any suspicious objects not to touch them, but to contact police immediately by calling 999.”

Police and army technical officers narrowly escaped injury after responding to a security alert in the Wattlebridge Road area in August 2019.

After responding to initial reports that a device had been left in the area, a hoax device was inspected before a bomb then exploded on the main A3 Cavan Road.

Speaking at the time, then-Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said dissident republicans were behind the attack.

"I am of the firm belief it was a deliberate attempt to lure police and army bomb disposal colleagues into the area to murder them," he said.