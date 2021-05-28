Warning issued after children targeted to buy cannabis products from Snapchat account

A Lurgan councillor has said concerned parents have contacted her after a Snapchat account selling cannabis-based food products sent messages to their children.

Sinn Fein’s Catherine Nelson has advised parents to monitor their child’s Snapchat to make sure the anonymous user has not been in touch.

Ms Nelson said she’s contacted the PSNI about the account, which said it sells cookies and brownies among other foodstuffs.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Friday, the councillor said it was “very concerning” and posted an image of the Snapchat message on her Facebook page.

Snapchat photo Credit: Councillor Catherine Nelson Facebook

"This Snapchat came from an account that had added the child, that was not their friend. These products are being masqueraded as well-known sweets and a young child could get caught up in that very easily,” she said.

"There is a sinister nature to it. I really want to appeal for parents to exercise vigilance, so that they maybe check their children’s Snapchat. There is maybe a security feature that I would really urge parents to explore, around not letting people you don’t add send you messages.

"I have sent the screenshots and the username to the PSNI who are going to look into that and come back to me.

"Social media has played such a big role recently with Covid and being able to keep in touch with your friends. Parents don’t really need this added worry and concern. Hopefully with the PSNI getting involved these accounts can be shut down.”

In a statement, the PSNI Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said: “The internet plays an increasing part in our lives. Unfortunately, while it can be great for learning and communicating, there are many ways that children and young people can be exploited online.

"Tragically, too many families and communities throughout Northern Ireland have paid a heavy price as a result of the illegal drugs trade. Illegal drugs don’t just have a devastating impact on the person taking them, the pain and hopelessness affects their family members and friends, also tearing their lives apart.

“Make sure you know what your child’s online presence is; what apps and websites are they using; and who they are communicating with.

“Individuals should be wary about whom they invite or accept invitations from on social networking sites. Do not accept friendship requests from complete strangers.

“Update the privacy settings on your social networking accounts so only people you know can view your account.

“Police can also be contacted on the non-emergency number 101. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The Belfast Telegraph has contacted Snapchat for a response.