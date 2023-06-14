Warning issued after spate of car break-ins on north coast

Drivers are being reminded not to leave valuables in cars following a spate of break-ins on the north coast.

Three vehicles were targeted in Portstewart late on Tuesday night or early on Wednesday morning.

It was reported shortly before 7am that an Audi Q5 parked in the Cappagh Avenue was broken into.

Around the same time police were notified that a Renault Megane and a Citreon C1 parked in the Cromie Park area had also been broken into.

A number of items were taken from the Audi, however nothing has been reported missing from either of the two cars.

PSNI Inspector Craig said: “It is believed that these incidents happened sometime between 9pm on Tuesday evening and 7am this morning.

“Our enquiries are continuing but we are currently investigating a possible link between these incidents within the Portstewart area.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind the public never to leave valuables of any kind in unattended vehicles, and always make sure that your vehicle is locked before walking away.

“Please don’t make it easy for the opportunistic thief, particularly with warmer days at present and car windows being left open.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information about these incidents or who saw anything suspicious in the areas of either incidents to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 276 14/06/23."