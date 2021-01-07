Warning issued to pet owners after food laced with poison found in Dundonald car park

A warning has been issued to pet owners after food laced with poison was found in a public car park near Dundonald.

Councillor Sharon Skillen said it had been brought to her attention that the discovery had been made by walkers at the Billy Neil Country Park on the Comber Road.

The shocking incident comes just months after a number of pets have suffered poisoning in parts of East Belfast, Lisburn Castlereagh and North Down, it is claimed.

It is unclear at this stage whether it is one or a number of individuals taking part in the cruel activity or if they are linked to each other.

Speaking at a Leisure Committee meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Skillen said she now fears a “sick” pet killer is on the loose in the local area.

“It’s vile behaviour that somebody would try to kill or injure any poor defenceless animal or a child,” she said.

“Any individual that tries to harm the defenceless is a disturbing individual and they need to be caught and brought to justice.

“It shouldn’t be allowed to happen and I have raised it with the Lisburn Castlereagh Council and they should be doing everything they can because part of it is on their property.

“I have called for CCTV to be installed, even if it takes multiple cameras. We need to try to catch this individual who is still at large amongst our community”.

Ross Gillanders, Head of Leisure Services for Lisburn Castlereagh Council, said the action had “unfortunately been taking place for more than two years”.

Mr Gillanders said the incidents to date, however, stretched over 120 acres and the council would need 240 CCTV cameras to catch the individual, a feat he said would be “impossible”.

He added: “This has happened right along the Comber Greenway in parts of East Belfast and north Down as well and unfortunately [this individual] doesn’t leave it at the one spot each time.

“We don’t have CCTV of that nature that would cover such an area or be detailed enough to be able to identify a person.”

The PSNI said they had not received any complaints regarding the issue and said the “responsibility for such offences” was for the Lisburn Castlereagh City Council to deal with.

However, the council said the PSNI had been contacted over the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Over the New Year period, food that appeared to have been laced with unknown tablets and left for animals to eat at Billy Neill MBE Country Park.

“The substance was removed and safely disposed of and the PSNI informed.

“We would ask anyone who sees anything suspicious or knows anything to report it immediately to the PSNI or in confidence to Crimestoppers.”

Meanwhile, a local dog organisation has now urged pet owners to be on their guard.

Chairperson for Lost and Found for North Down and Surrounding Areas, Andrea Mannus, said: “We would advise people to keep their dogs on leads at all times and for Council to seriously consider CCTV cameras in the park.”

The Lisburn Castlereagh Council said staff would “continue to be vigilant” in all of their parks going forward.