Warning of bread shortages as Hovis bakery workers to strike in Belfast this weekend

Hovis workers also took part in an 11-day strike over pay negotiations in 2021. Picture by Declan Roughan/PressEye

Bread supplies on shelves across Northern Ireland are likely to be affected soon, the Unite trade union has warned, as Hovis workers have overwhelmingly voted for industrial action.

The union confirmed that all-out strike action will commence at the Belfast bakery from 6am on Sunday (March 5) as staff members pursue a cost of living pay increase.

Unite’s General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “Hovis has enjoyed huge success during the Covid pandemic and in the period following it.

"The group posted pre-tax profits of almost £50m in 2021 and is a well-funded business with a strong balance sheet. The company can well afford to increase the pay of these workers to provide some protection from the surge in inflation.

“Unite has established a £70m strike fund which we are deploying to back workers in struggle. The workforce in Hovis know that Unite has their back as they seek to win a cost of living increase from their employer.”

Regional Officer for the workforce, Sean McKeever, issued a last-minute call for management to address the workers’ pay claim and avoid an unnecessary strike.

“In repeated strikes over the last few years, the Hovis workforce has repeatedly demonstrated their willingness and determination to secure improvements to their pay and conditions. A ballot of more than 95% for strike action should surely force some reconsideration by management.

“It is still not too late for management to address our members’ pay claim and avoid this strike action. A strike by our members will shutdown production at Hovis’ Belfast production site and is likely to hugely impact the availability of Bread on supermarket shelves across Northern Ireland.

"Management have it within their power to avoid this unnecessary outcome. My members stand determined to win a cost of living pay improvement – what is on offer is nothing short of an insult. These workers deserve better.”

Hovis workers last took part in a strike back in May 2021, lasted 11 days and was ended after a revised pay increase from management was offered.

Hovis have been contacted for further comment.