Warning of ‘catastrophic’ cuts to PSNI officer numbers following Executive draft budget approval

PSNI’s Chief Operating Officer, Pamela McCreedy said officer numbers could reduce by as much as 1,100

There is a warning of “catastrophic” cuts to PSNI officer numbers following the approval of an Executive draft budget for the next three years.

During a meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday, the PSNI’s Chief Operating Officer, Pamela McCreedy said officer numbers could be reduced by as much as 1,100.

It comes after ministers in Stormont approved Finance Minister Conor Murphy's draft budget.

Read more Stormont ministers approve draft budget going for consultation

At the meeting, the SDLP, Alliance and UUP joined Sinn Fein to vote to support the budget’s top-line aim – to prioritise health spending.

However, the three smaller parties did not give endorsement to the detailed department allocations contained in the plans.

They did, however, support the draft budget going out for public consultation as an Executive budget.

The DUP opposed the budget, with First Minister Paul Givan raising concerns that a reduction in the Department of Justice’s allocation would lead to a cut in police officer numbers.

The warning from the PSNI of fewer officers has led to criticism from unionist politicians.

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt said the £44.4 million for PSNI staff was £30 million short of the figure required to reach 7,500 officers – the level agreed under the New Decade, New Approach agreement that restored power sharing in January 2020.

Earlier this month, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said if officer numbers drop below the current 7,100, the impact will be felt on “service delivery, resilience and modernisation”.

Mr Nesbitt said: “It now emerges the underlying budget figures reveal a massive shortfall which could see up to 1,100 officers lost over the three years 2022 to 2025.

“That means the PSNI having to operate with 1,500 fewer officers than promised. Clearly that is totally unacceptable.

“There is a £180 million gap in the budget. That has extremely serious implications for the PSNI’s ability to do its job.

“What is needed now is an assessment from the PSNI of the potential implications for service delivery of such a drastic cut in budget and headcount.

“What does this mean for neighbourhood policing? Or tackling organised crime, drugs, and people trafficking?”

The UUP MLA called on Justice Minister Naomi Long to “step up and protect the PSNI’s ability to keep people safe”.

Meanwhile, the DUP criticised Sinn Fein’s Mr Murphy for failing “to prioritise the police workforce within his budget”.

South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke said: “Around 300 officers already retire or leave the police service every year. In addition to this, the budget currently on the table would almost inevitably lead to a pause on recruitment.

“This would have a serious and adverse impact on response times and limit current and future investigations.”

He warned the impact would be “felt by every community and every tradition” across Northern Ireland.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley added: “‘It was clear that the Justice Minister and NIO had effectively abandoned the commitment to 7,500 officers before this budget negotiation had even begun.

"This defeatist attitude has ultimately left policing in a precarious position.

"It is vital that the consultation on the draft budget addresses the current crisis facing police numbers and ensures the PSNI have the necessary tools and manpower to do the job.”

The Department of Justice and Department of Finance have been contacted for a response.