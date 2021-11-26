Warning of NI schools early Christmas closure and remote learning return

Schools across Northern Ireland may be forced into closing their doors early for Christmas, it has been warned.

A leading union has said that a shortage of teachers has crippled classrooms, with many head teachers struggling to find suitable substitutes to cover for absences due to Covid-19.

The National Association of Head Teachers last night wrote to the Education Minister to highlight concerns that schools can no longer function as they need to.

And it urged the Department to inform parents that schools may revert to remote learning again unless safe staffing levels can be secured.

Despite the concerns, with the number of Covid cases in schools rising and the number of teachers affected leaving schools dangerously short-staffed, the Department of Education has insisted there remains no plan for any ‘circuit breaker’ over the Christmas period to allow for recovery time.

“School leaders are reporting serious difficulties in maintaining safe staffing levels,” said NAHT President Graham Gault.

“This is primarily the result of Covid related staff absence and the unprecedented unavailability of substitute teachers and classroom assistants.

“Many of our members have reported not being able to source a substitute teacher at all, even after making weekend phone calls to over 100 teachers registered with NISTR (Northern Ireland Substitute Teacher Register).”

He said the problem extend beyond teaching staff to those who support schools in other frontline roles.

“As is the case with our teachers, our classroom assistants also fulfil essential frontline roles and the increasing shortage of classroom assistants are having a direct impact on children,” he said.

“We are particularly concerned about children with special educational needs not having additional adult support where it has been allocated to them.

“The preceding decade of funding cuts has resulted in few, if any, schools having the availability of staff within their normal complement to compensate for even small amounts of staff absence.

“School leaders must therefore try to secure available substitute staff externally through the only established channel of NISTR.

“Without substitute teachers available through that source, there is nowhere else for principals to turn.

“There is also no equivalent service for non-teaching staff,” the NAHT president added in the letter to the Minister.

“Significant numbers of school leaders are continuing to cover teaching and supervisory duties themselves but it is clear that this is having a detrimental impact on many aspects of the principals core business, including safeguarding.

“The situation has been intensifying over the past number of weeks. We have now reached the boundary of what is possible.

“We urgently need the Department of Education to inform parents that schools may not be able to sustain normal service (full-time, in-school learning and teaching) and will move to remote provision if safe staffing levels cannot be secured.”

The Department of Education said there are currently no plans for any school circuit breakers.

“Any decision to do so would be taken by the Executive and would be based on medical and scientific advice," the Department added.