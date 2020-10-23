Warning to elderly after masked men break into Co Antrim home

Elderly people who live in rural areas have been urged to be on their guard after a number of masked men forced their way into a house on the outskirts of a north Antrim village.

The warning, from both the Commissioner for Older People and DUP MLA Mervyn Storey, comes after detectives said they are investigating the aggravated burglary at the home of an older couple near Armoy.

The PSNI confirmed: "A number of masked men forced their way into the house on Glenshesk Road around 8pm on Wednesday.

"One man remained with the couple in their living room while the others searched the property. The men then made off empty-handed.

"Detectives in Coleraine CID are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime."

DUP MLA and Policing Board member Mervyn Storey said that while it was fortunate the men left empty handed, the incident was still a traumatic one for the couple involved.

He said the burglary attempt would leave many elderly living in isolated rural locations feeling worried.

"This is an abhorrent attack which has no place in our society," he said. "My thoughts and prayers are with the couple concerned who will have to live with the trauma of this ordeal.

"Even amidst the added uncertainty of a pandemic it is clear there are criminals intent on wreaking harm and havoc on our local community. Now more than ever it is imperative that the PSNI redouble efforts to protect and defend those often considered soft targets by these gangs, including our elderly and most vulnerable.

"It is absolutely right that the PSNI investigate every lead to track down those responsible and put them behind bars. I would encourage anyone with information that might help the police investigation to come forward."

Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland Eddie Lynch added: "I am appalled and saddened that this older couple had to experience the trauma of masked men invading their home. Older people are already facing higher levels of anxiety due to the threat posed by coronavirus and the least they deserve is to feel safe and protected in their own homes. If anyone has any information regarding this crime in question, I would urge them to please contact the police.

"As we enter the darker nights I would encourage everyone to look out for the older members within their family and community circles, while adhering to social distancing and public health advice."

It's the second time in three months a similar incident has been reported in the north Antrim area.

In July a woman in her 60s was tied up in her bathroom by two masked men in a raid that happened just after midnight at her home on Whitepark Road near Ballintoy.